Nick and Tessa Groff do paranormal investigation at Niagara Club

Paranormal Investigation at Niagara Club with Nick and Tessa Groff
Posted at 9:43 AM, Oct 27, 2023
When it comes to history in Western New York, leave the unseen things to Nick and Tessa Groff. They led the 7Life team on a investigation at the Niagara Club located on Buffalo Ave in Niagara Falls NY.
The history of the building carries a lot of stories surrounding mafia and political activities that only spirits can tell.
Watch as Nick and Tessa investigate and tell us what they see.
