National Mobile 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit draws big crowds to the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — As we approach another 9/11 anniversary, we begin to step back a bit and remember the day that changed our world.

This summer and fall, the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibitis making its way across the country,

In August, the memorial was escorted onto the grounds of the Erie County Fair. Thousands of fair goers stopped to experience this interactive educational presentation that includes: artifacts, documentary videos, and recordings of first responder radio transmissions.

The interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, just click here.

Be a part of 7Life!

