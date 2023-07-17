Watch Now
Music is Will Schulmeister's life. It's what he does.

Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the vibrant city of Buffalo, where the echoes of music reverberate through its streets, there exists a rhythm that goes beyond entertainment. It is a rhythm of compassion, carried forward by the tireless efforts of Will Schulmeister, an extraordinary drummer and advocate for the homeless.

Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Schulmeister's contributions extend far beyond his beats, as he established the remarkable organization, "WNY Drummers for Homeless People."

And as the drumsticks strike with purpose, Schulmeister's legacy continues to reverberate through the streets of Buffalo. With the success of his organization he has inspired a new generation of musicians, who understand the transformative power of their craft.

