'Mr. Dave' is more than just a Ronald McDonald House volunteer

Volunteer shares why he has dedicated his retirement to volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House makes lasting impact on families.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Nov 30, 2023
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Ronald McDonald House houses over 500 individuals each year at their house on 780 West Ferry Street in Downtown Buffalo. They are located just minutes away from Oishei Children's Hospital, Sisters Hospital, and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

The Ronald McDonald House provides comfortable accommodations, meals, and more for families so they can focus on their child's health.

The Ronald McDonald House supported Dave Finn's family when his grandson, Austin, was in need.

Just hours after Austin was born he was in an ambulance. Their family learned Austin had a heart defect and would need heart surgery. Their family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House for about two weeks.

Today, Austin leads a healthy life and Dave has dedicated his retirement to volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House.

