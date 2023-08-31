Meet The Puppet Nerd
The Puppet Nerd, Adam Kreutinger, is living his dream and inspiring others. https://linktr.ee/7life
A year ago, Adam Kreutinger was diagnosed with Anaplastic Astrocytoma and has persevered to continue his passion; teaching the youth and puppetry. Kreutinger is widely known as "The Puppet Nerd" in addition to being his student's favorite art teacher. Keep up with The Puppet Nerd on YouTube and Instagram.
