Medicaid: What you need to know to keep you covered 

Medicaid: Keeping New York Covered
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:16:33-04

As of January 2023, more than 7 million people in New York state are enrolled in Medicaid.

As a result of the pandemic and in and effort to keep people covered during a health emergency, the Public Health Emergency, allowed more people in New York to enroll, and stay enrolled, in Medicaid than ever before.  

All that being said, experts remind you to keep on top of your Medicaid coverage and make sure it doesn't lapse.

Dan Benardette from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York answers your questions on:

  • Why you may be at risk of losing access to their Medicaid coverage 
  • Why is it so important that you keep their health coverage?  
  • What do you need to know about checking or renewing your eligibility for Medicaid coverage?

This segment is brought to you by UnitedHealthcare

