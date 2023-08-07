Maria Aurigema: Unveiling Musical Magic through "Kindred Spirits"

Maria Aurigema was born in Buffalo and is the youngest of four in a family of all boys.

As soon as Maria hit the stage, she is full of sparkle, inside and out. Aurigema means golden gem in Italian and there could not be a more fitting title for this talented artist. She belts out some incredible tunes and can play a riff with the best of them.

Maria says, "Well, only in hindsight now, do I see it a little bit more tied into a certain amount of divinity which I think you achieve as life rolls on and you go through all the things that life throws at you."

We caught up with Maria in the heart of Lewiston where she shared with the crowd one of her newest songs, "Kindred Spirits".

To watch Maria Aurigema in action just head over to our social media.

Be a part of 7Life!

