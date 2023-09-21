Watch Now
7Life

Actions

MANUP for men's health. Classic car show raises awareness for prostate cancer

Cruisin’ for a Cure Buffalo- Niagara showcases cars and raises awareness for men's prostate health.
This car show saves lives! Buffalo- Niagara’s Cruisin’ for a Cure event showcases cars, motorcycles, and trucks while promoting men’s prostate health.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 11:46:37-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The American Cancer Society estimates 288,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 34,000 will die from prostate cancer in 2023. To help minimize these numbers, West Herr Automotive Group and Men Allied for the Need to Understand Prostate Cancer (MANUP) have teamed up to present Cruisin’ for a Cure.

Cruisin’ for a Cure is a car show that helps to save lives and deliver awareness. This show features classic cars, sports cars, trucks, motorcycles. The event offers a free prostate cancer early detection clinic for men 45 to 70 years old and a one-on-one educational consultation. Stop by and enjoy raffles, a DJ, goodie bags, and more.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.