MANUP for men's health. Classic car show raises awareness for prostate cancer

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The American Cancer Society estimates 288,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 34,000 will die from prostate cancer in 2023. To help minimize these numbers, West Herr Automotive Group and Men Allied for the Need to Understand Prostate Cancer (MANUP) have teamed up to present Cruisin’ for a Cure.

Cruisin’ for a Cure is a car show that helps to save lives and deliver awareness. This show features classic cars, sports cars, trucks, motorcycles. The event offers a free prostate cancer early detection clinic for men 45 to 70 years old and a one-on-one educational consultation. Stop by and enjoy raffles, a DJ, goodie bags, and more.

Learn more here.