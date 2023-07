BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW)-The owner of La Casa De Sabores, Carlos, is excited about having a tent at the 40th Taste of Buffalo this year. His authentic Dominican food is sure to be a crowd pleaser to the Buffalo community. If you happen to miss them, there's great news....you can stop by the restaurant located at 1 Letchworth St in Buffalo. Authentic Dominican food and drinks have never tasted so good!

Be a part of 7Life!