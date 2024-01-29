Watch Now
Just One Day with Roswell Park

Patient Navigation Experience
7life: Just One Day with Roswell Park
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:39:24-05

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center guides you through the patient navigation experience, ensuring each step is a reassuring one. Discover compassionate care and unwavering support as Roswell Park transforms 'Just One Day' into a source of strength.

