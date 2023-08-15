How to watch the Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive live from the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can watch one of the most captivating events at the annual Erie County Fair as it unfolds.

The Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive is a remarkable showcase of the hard work, dedication, and talent of young participants who raise and care for livestock.

This event provides a unique opportunity for young farmers and enthusiasts to display their livestock-raising skills. Participants, often belonging to local 4-H clubs or Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters, raise animals with care and devotion, learning valuable lessons about responsibility, animal husbandry, and teamwork along the way.

From cows and pigs to sheep and goats, the Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive features a wide array of farm animals.

You can watch this heartwarming and inspiring event live on the WKBW live stream at 8pm on Friday, August 18th. 7Life is excited to stream the Grand Drive on wkbw.com, the free WKBW appfor connected TV or mobile device, and on the 7 News WKBW Facebook page.

