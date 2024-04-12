Watch Now
Get Ready to Dance: Mamma Mia! Takes the Stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Shea's Performing Arts Center
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 12, 2024
Dive into the enchanting world of Mamma Mia! as it takes center stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center. Set against the backdrop of ABBA's timeless hits, this heartwarming tale follows Sophie's quest to uncover her father's identity before her wedding. Packed with laughter, love, and unforgettable music, Mamma Mia! promises an evening of pure joy and entertainment for audiences of all ages. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of this beloved musical live at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

