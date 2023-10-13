Get into the spooky spirit at these Trunk or Treat events

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Kick off your Halloween festivities at these Trunk or Treat events!
- October 14th 12PM- 3PM
The Cheektowaga Police department is hosting their 4th annual Trunk or Treat event. Local police departments, fire departments, the Jeep Wrangler Club of WNY, and the Bronco Club will have their trunk decorated for Halloween!
- October 14th 1PM- 4PM
Head to RCR Auto Repair 401 Kenmore Avenue! You can set up 9AM- 12PM and Trunk-or-Treat 1PM- 4PM.
- October 21st 2PM- 4PM
Join Buddy's Second Chance Rescue at Cruisin the Wurlitzer 2023 event at 908 Niagara Falls Blvd for Trunk or Treat. Cruisers will be decorated for this spooky event.
- October 21st 3PM- 5PM
Join the Boys & Girls Club for their 5th annual Trunk or Treat at 2080 Girdle Rd. Children can wear costmers and go trunk to trunk for treats. Adults are free and children are $5, a goodie bag and craft is included with admission.
- October 24th 4PM- 6PM
The annual Trunk or Treat will take place at the Buffalo Central Terminal at 495 Paderewski Drive.
- October 27th 5PM- 7PM
KaLu Salon & Day Spa will have their parking lot lined with cars handing out treats. They will also have cider and donuts!
- October 27th 6PM- 9PM
This BOO-lognese dinner party and Trunk or Treat will be held at 300 North Forest Rd. Your first ticket is $25 and additional tickets are $10.
- October 28th 12PM- 1PM
The Buffalo Wrangler Club will be at Friendship Fortress 1590 Hopkins Blvd with decorated trunks and handing out candy!
- October 28th 1:30PM- 4PM
Check out this Trunk or Treat at Wimbleton Bowling Lanes 220 Center Rd.
- October 28th 5PM- 7PM
Don't miss the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat at the Lockport Union Station! There will be plenty of treats and basket raffles.