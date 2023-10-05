Watch Now
7Life

Actions

Get a front row seat to the solar system right here in Buffalo

Buffalo residents can have an 'out of this world' experience at the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium.
The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at SUNY Buffalo State is open to students and to the public.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 12:01:22-04

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Anyone can have an 'out of this world' experience at the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium. The observatory is located on the SUNY Buffalo State campus and is open to the public. The planetarium hosts various events for all ages 5+. Tickets are required.

The planetarium seats up to 48 people under its 35-foot diameter dome. It features a state-of-the-art projection system and a 360-degree immersive environment complete with several projection, lighting, and audio systems.

Mark your calendars for April 8th, 2024; a rare total solar eclipse will be visible throughout Western New York. Buffalo State University’sWhitworth Ferguson Planetarium is kicking off a yearlong celebration and hosting “Countdown to Totality” on Saturday, April 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.