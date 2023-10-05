Get a front row seat to the solar system right here in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Anyone can have an 'out of this world' experience at the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium. The observatory is located on the SUNY Buffalo State campus and is open to the public. The planetarium hosts various events for all ages 5+. Tickets are required.

The planetarium seats up to 48 people under its 35-foot diameter dome. It features a state-of-the-art projection system and a 360-degree immersive environment complete with several projection, lighting, and audio systems.

Mark your calendars for April 8th, 2024; a rare total solar eclipse will be visible throughout Western New York. Buffalo State University’sWhitworth Ferguson Planetarium is kicking off a yearlong celebration and hosting “Countdown to Totality” on Saturday, April 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.