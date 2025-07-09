From pews to pop-ups: Inside North Tonawanda's Old Chapel Market

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to the Old Chapel Market in North Tonawanda! On the outside, it's a church, but on the inside, it's filled with more than 200 unique vendors.

"I was an altar boy here, my parents were married here, my grandfather's funeral was here," owner Jacob Wankasky said. "So, I've been coming to this building my entire life."

The Old Chapel Market was home to Ascension Church until it closed in 2007 when the Diocese of Buffalo consolidated parishes. About eight years ago, Jacob and his wife, Jennifer, had the opportunity to take over the space and reimagine it.

"When it closed in 2007, obviously a lot of people were sad," Wankasky said. "One of the greatest pleasures has been seeing people come in here after all these years, and walking around. There's literally been people in tears who have come in here."

So, what exactly can you find inside the Old Chapel Market?

"You name it, you're going to find it," Wankasky said. "We have pretty much anything you can think of. If there's a sign with a saying you're looking for on Etsy, you'll probably find it in one of the booths here."

The transformation of the old church into an antique and artisan marketplace has had an impact on the North Tonawanda community.

"We have 200 family businesses that depend on the business every day here. That obviously helps their families and the community," Wankasky said. "So, it's a great outlet for local artisans and vendors."

"The people who work here and the people who come here are in awe of how wonderful it is," vendor Sue Tobin said. "It's the perfect setting."

Searching for the perfect gift or something fun to do? The Old Chapel Market is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 172 Robinson Street in North Tonawanda. You can learn more online here.

