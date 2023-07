This summer, with the accompaniment of a paying adult, fun at the National Comedy Center is FREE for kids and teens!

This is a interactive museum that is sure to have the entire family laughing. Enjoy comedy's greatest hits in a personalized way from the moment you walk through the door. So grab the cars keys and the family and head to Jamestown for day.

For more information, go to: The National Comedy Center

Be a part of 7Life!