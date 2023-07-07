Flip Circus: A new and exciting show under the big tent at the Walden Galleria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The circus has come to Cheektowaga.

Under the big top, in the parking lot of the Walden Galleria, circus acts will thrill audiences for a handful of days: July 7-16th.

Flip Circus has been in existence for over 50 years and four generations. The Vazquez family provides quality Circus entertainment throughout North and South America highlighting the pure skill of it's acts without animals.

Join in the fun and experience all the music dance, acrobatics and more.

