First Night Party Packs let you ring in the New Year at home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Night Buffalo has been providing families with safe celebrations for New Year's Eve for more than 30-years.

It is considered the largest drug-and alcohol-free NYE celebration in Western New York.

This year's 2-hour virtual celebration begins at 5pm with a number of free shows online with your favorite First Night performers. Just head to First Night Buffalo and click on performers to watch.

To make it even MORE fun, you can pick-up a party pack for just $25 and have your own disco party, learn how to make your own balloon animals, learn a new dance and so much more!

To find out which of the 22 Tops locations has a party pack for you just click here.

