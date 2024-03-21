Empowering Hope: The 11 Day Power Play Resource Center
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Prev
Next
Empowering Hope: The 11 Day Power Play Resource Center
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 11:15:12-04
Discover the latest addition to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center: the 11 Day Power Play Resource Center! This invaluable resource hub promises support and assistance for cancer patients and their families. From educational materials to counseling services, find comprehensive resources to navigate your cancer journey with confidence. The renowned 11 Day Power Play initiative, this center embodies a commitment to community and empowerment!
Be a part of 7Life!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.