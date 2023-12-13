Emergency Car Kit: What you need to pack in the back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Being snowbound in your home is one thing. Being stuck on the road with your family requires a few more necessities.

The Red Cross opened up the trunk of an SUV to show us exactly what we should all have packed in the back. Some of these items may surprise you.

Grab a bag or two and stuff it full of the following:



Blanket

Hat

Gloves

Bright colored clothing(in case you need to flag someone down)

Snacks

Flash light w/extra batteries

Water

First Aid Kit

Sanitizer

Portable Charger

Shovel

Kitty Litter

Deck of cards or games

You can check out a number of emergency preparedness resources online at the Red Cross or download the free Emergency App.

Be Safe and Happy Holidays!

