Watch Now
7Life

Actions

Emergency Car Kit: What you need to pack in the back

You should have more than a dozen items stowed away in the back of the car
"Be Safe" on the Road: Creating an Emergency Car Kit
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 10:46:29-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Being snowbound in your home is one thing. Being stuck on the road with your family requires a few more necessities.

The Red Cross opened up the trunk of an SUV to show us exactly what we should all have packed in the back. Some of these items may surprise you.

Grab a bag or two and stuff it full of the following:

  • Blanket
  • Hat
  • Gloves
  • Bright colored clothing(in case you need to flag someone down)
  • Snacks
  • Flash light w/extra batteries
  • Water
  • First Aid Kit
  • Sanitizer
  • Portable Charger
  • Shovel
  • Kitty Litter
  • Deck of cards or games

You can check out a number of emergency preparedness resources online at the Red Cross or download the free Emergency App.

Be Safe and Happy Holidays!

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.