Educator’s secret life as a hit musician for the Buffalo Bills Mafia

Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 14, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dominique “Dom” Brown sits down with us to share the inside scoop on his secret to success as a musician and educator.

Brown started as a substitute teacher at Reach Academy Charter School.
Within a year, he was asked to fill the position of Assistant Dean.Brown is a hit with his students and is also producing hits for the Bills Mafia.

Buffalo Bills fans go crazy for his Bills anthems; he produced his first anthem in 2015 and went on to produce many more viral hits. Stream Dom Brown’s music on spotify.

