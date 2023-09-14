Educator’s secret life as a hit musician for the Buffalo Bills Mafia

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dominique “Dom” Brown sits down with us to share the inside scoop on his secret to success as a musician and educator.

Brown started as a substitute teacher at Reach Academy Charter School.

Within a year, he was asked to fill the position of Assistant Dean.Brown is a hit with his students and is also producing hits for the Bills Mafia.

Buffalo Bills fans go crazy for his Bills anthems; he produced his first anthem in 2015 and went on to produce many more viral hits. Stream Dom Brown’s music on spotify.

