Dr. Joyce Ohm-Highlighting Women in Science

Dr. Joyce Ohm, PhD makes it known what her "why" is. She chose to study epigenetics because of her mothers' experience with a rare for of cancer when she was 10 years old.

Serving our community as Associate Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Ohm has made it her "life’s goal to help find a cure.” Helping those that are hurting find answers is what she strives for.

She is also an avid cyclist that rides for amazing causes.

Our community is truly filled with super heroes, and she is one of them!

For more information on Dr. Ohm, visit: Dr. Joyce Ohm

