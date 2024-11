Daemen University Career Closet Pop-Up Shop is here to help you dress for success! Whether you're gearing up for an interview, internship, or your first job, stop by to find professional attire that fits your style—completely FREE! Open to all students, this pop-up shop offers a range of clothing options to help you make a great first impression. Don't miss this chance to build your career wardrobe without breaking the bank.

