Curtis Lovell-One of Buffalo's true creatives

Singer, songwriter and story teller Curtis Lovell knew that she heard music differently as a child. She credits perfecting her craft to her mother Lorna Hill. Her mother taught her how to get to the softer side of herself, because that is where her best work is.

Not only has Curtis perfected her craft, she shares it with the world. For the full performance head over to our social media.

