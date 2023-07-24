Curtis Lovell-One of Buffalo's true creatives

Singer, songwriter and story teller Curtis Lovell knew that she heard music differently as a child. She credits perfecting her craft to her mother Lorna Hill. Her mother taught her how to get to the softer side of herself, because that is where her best work is.
Not only has Curtis perfected her craft, she shares it with the world. For the full performance head over to our social media.
Be a part of 7Life!
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 10:12:55-04
Singer, songwriter and story teller Curtis Lovell knew that she heard music differently as a child. She credits perfecting her craft to her mother Lorna Hill. Her mother taught her how to get to the softer side of herself, because that is where her best work is.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.