Celebrating 100 years of sauce, pasta, and family tradition

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Virginio and Erica Chiari had a vision of their own restaurant on the corner of Seneca and Chicago streets. In 1923 Chef's opened it's doors to the public. 100 years later, Chef's is beloved by generations of Buffalonians!

In honor of the restaurant's centennial celebration, we met with co-owner Mary Beth Billittier to learn about Chef's history and the team running it today. Chef's was a staple in her father Lou Billittier Sr.'s childhood. He got his start behind the scenes at just 12 years old and continued his path there. Today, his daughter is a co-owner and leads a team of many women who lend a hand in the restaurant's success.

Chef'shas also made it a priority to give back to the community that has shown the business endless love.