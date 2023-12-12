Build a lifesaving home emergency kit

You just never know when staying home is better than venturing outside because of dangerous conditions.

The Blizzard of '23 is one such example of why you should have a simple Emergency Kit in your home.

We reached out to the Red Cross who shared with us a list of items to gather up in case of an emergency.

Think about putting these items aside:



Non-perishable food Water Blankets Flashlight and extra batteries Avoid using candles Make sure smoke alarms are up on every level of your home Put aside extra medication Add some specific needs for your family like diapers and formula

You can check out a number of emergency preparedness resources on line at the Red Cross or download the free Emergency App to walk you through the process.

Be Safe and Happy Holidays!

Be a part of 7Life!

