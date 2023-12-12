Watch Now
7Life

Actions

Build a lifesaving home emergency kit

Red Cross shows us what you need to put aside in case of an emergency
How to be prepared for any emergency
Posted at 3:13 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 15:16:08-05

You just never know when staying home is better than venturing outside because of dangerous conditions.

The Blizzard of '23 is one such example of why you should have a simple Emergency Kit in your home.

We reached out to the Red Cross who shared with us a list of items to gather up in case of an emergency.

Think about putting these items aside:

  1. Non-perishable food
  2. Water
  3. Blankets
  4. Flashlight and extra batteries
  5. Avoid using candles
  6. Make sure smoke alarms are up on every level of your home
  7. Put aside extra medication
  8. Add some specific needs for your family like diapers and formula

You can check out a number of emergency preparedness resources on line at the Red Cross or download the free Emergency App to walk you through the process.

Be Safe and Happy Holidays!

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.