Buffalo's Mobile Mechanic fixes your car right in your driveway

Shane is a go-to-you mechanic than can fix your car practically anywhere
This mechanic will come to you! Now, you can leave your driveway safely.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 14:11:41-04

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Shane is a busy young father who uses the skills his father taught him to be Buffalo's Mobile Mechanic. On top of that, he works at Sean Patrick's for nearly 2-decades and has one more side job.

Mobile Mechanic is a service where an automotive repairman comes directly to your driveway to fix your car.

Shane brings a trunk full of tools to your driveway and gets in or under your vehicle to fix it up in no time. He can do just about anything from rotors, to oil changes, to battery replacements, and even starter change outs. You might want to keep his number handy for the next time you need help with your vehicle.

