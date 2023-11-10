Watch Now
Buffalo filmmakers take the next BIG step

48 Hour Film Project winner, Luminary Figures Group, win a spot in an international film competition.
Buffalo film will go against all the other city winners from around the world at Filmapalooza 2024.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo filmmakers, David Anderson and Raynel Almonte combined their creative efforts several years ago to form a local film group

Over the past couple of years, Luminary Figures Group created several short films.

This year, LFG (Luminary Figures Group) grabbed the top spot in Buffalo's 48-hour film project with the thriller, 'Out of Place'.

And now they will be going on to Filmapalooza 2024 to compete with thousands of filmmakers from around the world.

Buffalo 48 Hour Film Festival

You can hear more about the 48 Hour Film Project and how the Luminary Figures Group spun a twist on an old story on our social media platforms.

Let's hope this creative group will take the next big step and show off their work at the Cannes Film Festival.

