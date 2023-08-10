Buffalo Creek Academy. Sharpen the Mind, Carve the Path
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 11:29:51-04
Buffalo Creek Academy wants to be the education system that gives students more to talk about than just their high school careers.
They offer many different resources to children that set them up for life. From their Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet Squadron to their after school programs, they are committed to prepping Buffalo children for life.
