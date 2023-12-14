Best ways to keep your home 'winter' safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few tweaks around your home this winter could pave the way for a safer cold weather season for you and your family.

To help point us in the right direction, the Red Cross took us inside a home to show us exactly what we can do.

Let's start in your kitchen. Don't use a stove (gas or electric) as a way to heat your home.

Next on your list, make sure you have at least one smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home.

Do yourself a favor, check, clean, and clear your vents.

And if you want to warm up your car in the garage, make sure the garage door is always open and never closed.

You can check out a number of other ways to protect you, your family in your home and in the car this winter. Just download the free Red Cross Emergency App.

Be Safe and Happy Holidays!

