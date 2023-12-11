'Be Safe' for the Holidays: A Guide to Home Fire Prevention

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holidays has us turning on the lights and turning up the heat.

The Red Cross is sharing with us several ways to keep you, your family and your home safe from fires.

First on your list, make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home. Stay away from placing an alarm in nuisance places like your kitchen. The Red Cross can even help you install a smoke alarm with their Sound the Alarm campaign.

CPSC

Next, be careful where you place those space heaters. They need to be on level ground and at least 3-feet away from anything. And, by all means, don't use your oven to heat your home.

And finally, make an emergency plan for your family. The Red Cross can help you have peace of mind in just three easy steps.

They have a free Emergency App to walk you through the process.

Be Safe and Happy Holidays!

Be a part of 7Life!

