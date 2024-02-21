Alice Walker's Literary Legacy
The Wisdom of a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Icon
Prev
Next
7life: Alice Walker's Literary Legacy
Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:58:03-05
Celebrate the literary legacy of the iconic Alice Walker. Immerse yourself in the profound words of this Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Walker's work, from 'The Color Purple' to her empowering essays, resonates with timeless wisdom.
Be a part of 7Life!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.