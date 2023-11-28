A seat for everyone at the Big Big Table

Watch Now
This cafe accepts a number of different ways to pay to make sure everyone gets a seat and a meal.
There's a seat for everyone at Big Big Table
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 28, 2023
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a seat for everyone at Big Big Table. Their mission statement is "Everyone eats. Everybody gives. Everybody matters". This community focused cafe proudly showcases the statement, "Earn what you need by giving what you can" on their wall.

Big Big Table gives customers choices of how they can participate to pay for their order. Options include; money, time, or resources. The cafe accepts payments of $2 to $15 and outlines where the funds are going. Alternatively, customers can choose to perform volunteer tasks like wiping down surfaces, taking out recycling, or clearing side walks to pay. Customers also have the option to pay with fresh produce or packaged groceries.

We got to sit down with some of Big Big Table's leaders to hear how the business operates and what the cafe means to them. Stephanie Smith, Theresa Dempster, and Maddie Collins gush about the positive impact the cafe has had on them as individuals and on the community.

Learn about how you can get involved or can support the cafe.

