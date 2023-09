ARCADE, NY (WKBW) — Four decades ago, Cathy was told she would make a good crossing guard.

Little did they know, Miss Cathy would make a great crossing guard.

For many residents in Arcade, Miss Cathy is considered a hometown treasure. They adore her so much, the community came together to build a hut to show their appreciation for their favorite crossing guard.

You can find Miss Cathy on the corner of Church and Main Street in the Village of Arcade before and after class.

