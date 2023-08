BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — David Welker is no stranger to fair competitions. This 5-year-old farmer presented his sheep Snowflake in the youth livestock expo in this year's Erie County Fair.

David took us through what he normally does to take care of snowflake everyday and was no doubt excited to show off his skills this year.

If you have not yet made your way out to the Erie County Fair, you must do so before it is gone!

For more information, visit Erie County Fair.

Be a part of 7Life!