3rd Annual Pilgrim Family Fest coming July 29th

Reverend Frank Bostic grew up on the Fruit Belt of Buffalo, so he knows a lot about what the community needs. Seeing people of color go without is one of the main reasons this event was started. He wants serve those that have no health insurance, no primary care physicans and so much more. The needs of the community being met is their primary goal.

Come enjoy music, cars showings, food and community this Saturday July 29th from 11am-9:30pm at Pilgrim Field located at 665 Michigan Ave.

