7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 1 - December 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the first weekend of December, and there's plenty of holiday fun taking place across Western New York!

Ice at Canalside

Ice at Canalside's Opening Weekend Celebration will run Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Buffalo's Waterfront! Opening festivities will include live entertainment, prizes, and fireworks. New this year is Sunday Funday, a weekly family event with an activity zone and ice castle bounce house. "Admission will be $8 for ages 13 and up and $5 for children under 13 and members of the military. Children up to age five can skate for free," its website says. Parking will be available on side streets, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on Ice at Canalside here.

Holiday Walk

The Holiday Walk will take place Friday at 6 p.m. along Hertel Avenue. There will be plenty of shopping and a tree-lighting ceremony. You might even see Santa Claus! It's free to attend and parking will be available on surrounding streets. You can find more information on the Holiday Walk here.

Totally Buffalo 716MAS

The holiday shopping doesn't stop there. Totally Buffalo 716MAS will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. The event will feature 100 local vendors. Plus, you can meet Anna, Elsa, and the Grinch! The event is free to attend and on-site parking will be available. You can find more information on Totally Buffalo 716MAS here.

Buffalo Polar Plunge

The Buffalo Polar Plunge will have you freezin' for a reason. The plunge will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn State Park. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics New York. "To participate in the Polar Plunge, each participant is required to raise a minimum of $125 to polar plunge. By raising $125, you will receive an official Polar Plunge sweatshirt the day of the Polar Plunge," its website says. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Buffalo Polar Plunge and how to donate here.

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO & More

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform two shows Saturday at the KeyBank Center at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will include video and light displays! Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, parking lots, and ramps surrounding the event. You can find more information on The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO & More and how to buy tickets here.

SantaCon

SantaCon is back! Costumes are strongly encouraged for the event taking place Saturday at 1 p.m. along Chippewa Street. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. Parking will be available on surrounding streets. You can find more information on SantaCon here.

Santa Express

The Santa Express is coming to Hamburg! Santa and his Elves invite you to join them at select times Saturday and Sunday. "Santa and his Elves will ride the train and give gifts to the children riding the train," its website says. Tickets are $25 for all ages and free for children under two. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information on the Santa Express and how to buy tickets here.

Have a great weekend!