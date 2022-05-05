This $25 frying pan has more than 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If it’s time to update your cookware, you’ll want to add one of Amazon’s highest-rated frying pans to your shopping list.

This 8-inch Tramontina Professional Fry Pan is originally priced at $35 but is currently $25, a savings of $10.

The pan is made of National Sanitation Foundation-certified commercial-grade heavy-gauge aluminum and is nonstick, so it can be used for frying, scrambling, sautéing and searing. Dishwasher-safe, the pan works with gas, electric and ceramic glass stovetops and is oven-safe up to 400 degrees. The stainless steel handle comes with a removable silicone grip, so you can handle it easily and don’t have to worry about burning yourself.

Because the pan is nonstick, cleaning should be easy with just soap and water. If you do get scorched grease or food residue on the pan, you can remove it with warm water and a mild detergent or a soft scrubber. Do not use abrasive cleansers, steel wool or coarse scouring pads.

If you need a frying pan that’s bigger than 8 inches, the same pan also comes in 10-inch, 12-inch and 14-inch versions. The 14-inch pan is originally priced at $75, but it is currently on sale for $40, a savings of $35. All four sizes come with a lifetime warranty.



With more than 15,000 reviews, the frying pan has a total rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Around 81% of customers give it 5 stars.

Reviewers say the pan is easy to clean and call it “the best pan ever,” with many listing the non-stick coating and even heat distribution as their favorite features.

One reviewer who gave the pan a full 5 stars calls it a “magic pan,” saying they can’t believe the great quality for the price.

“Interestingly, the instructions that came with this pan to help it last longer included not using a cooking spray in the pan, which gums up on the pan over time, even with washing, and damages the non-stick finish,” they wrote. “After a few omelets already and no cooking spray this time around, we can report this pan performs great, washes up easily and dare I say it without blushing, is a darn good looking pan.”

A few people gave the pan negative reviews, however, with some saying it eventually lost its nonstick coating. Others cited warping and bad customer service.

Not the pan for you? Amazon has dozens of similar pans, many also with outstanding reviews.

This Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick 10-Inch Frying Pan Skillet has nearly 15,000 5-star reviews. The dishwasher-safe pan features a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating and is free of toxins like lead and cadmium.

Priced at just $20, the pan works well on all stovetops except induction, and is oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees. It is also protected against metal utensils, so you don’t need to worry about scratches.

You can also get a set of two Calphalon Nonstick Frying Pans for around $40, making them just $20 each.

The Calphalon pan set comes with one 8-inch and one 10-inch pan. They are easily cleanable and feature a dual-layer nonstick interior, so food will slide right off. Oven-safe up to 450 degrees, the pans also have stay-cool stainless steel handles.

After nearly 13,000 people weighed in, the pans have a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 79% of customers giving them a full 5 stars. Reviewers say they’re perfectly sized, easy to clean and great for everyday use.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.