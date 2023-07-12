2023 Emmy Awards: 'Succession' earns most nominations of any series

"Succession" scored 26 Emmy nominations on Wednesday, more than any other TV series.

Brian Cox is nominated for best actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Logan Roy in the HBO drama centered around his media company Waystar Royco. Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are also nominated in the same category as their TV father.

Sarah Snook is nominated in best actress category. She plays Shiv Roy, the only daughter of Logan.

"Succession" will likely be the favorite to win the best drama series category, but it will have some competition from fan favorites including "Better Call Saul" and "The White Lotus."

The Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 18.

List of Emmy nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

"Andor"

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Last of Us"

"Succession"

"The White Lotus"

"Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Jury Duty"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"Wednesday"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in "The Old Man"

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in "Succession"

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic in "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal as Joel in "The Last Of Us"

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader as Barry in "Barry"

Jason Segel as Jimmy in "Shrinking"

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam "Only Murders In The Building"

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in "The Bear"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey in "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki in "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne in "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding in "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues in "Abbott Elementary"

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie in "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Goody Addams in "Wednesday"

Click here to see the full list of Emmy nominations.

SEE MORE: Daytime Emmys latest awards show postponed amid writers strike

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com