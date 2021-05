AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday has been located and has safely reunited with her family.

Police say 15-year-old Mackenzie Watson who was previously last seen by family around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sweet Home and North French Road area of Amherst, was relocated on Friday.

Officials say Watson is in good health.