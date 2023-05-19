11 things to buy at Lowe’s Memorial Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re planning some home renovations or outdoor projects, you’ll want to check out Lowe’s Memorial Day sale happening now through Memorial Day weekend.

The Lowe’s Memorial Day sale includes deals on everything from plants and soil to spruce up your outdoor area to tools, ceiling fans to keep you cool this summer. Sale prices are valid through May 31 for most items, with a few starting and ending later, so be sure to check dates when deciding on a purchase.

Take a look at just some of the standout deals you’ll find during the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale.

Regularly priced at $139.98, you’ll save $40 on this Harbor Breeze Valdosta ceiling fan, now priced at $99.98. The fan can be used indoors or outside on a porch or deck. Because it is safe for use in wet locations, it can also be used in a gazebo or on a patio.

The 20-inch fan has a 24-degree blade pitch, which Lowe’s says makes it “ideal for small spaces,” and three speed settings.

With more than 1,000 reviews, the fan has a total of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s quiet and helps with air circulation and users like the different speed settings.

One customer who gave it a 5-star rating said if you have a gazebo, you “need” the fan.

“I recently bought a hardtop gazebo and needed a fan. The top gets so hot in the full sun that we couldn’t sit under it during the day,” wrote customer tswarek. “I wasn’t sure how a fan would work hanging from a clip. It’ amazing! Doesn’t sway or bobble like I had imagined. It works so well that I ordered a second one for the other hook. Even on the hottest day we can enjoy our gazebo now.”

If you’re planning to paint a room in your home or stain your porch or deck, you’ll find select HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams paint, Stainmaster paint and Cabot exterior stain for buy one, get one half off via a rebate.

Prices on the paint vary, so we can’t say exactly how much you’ll save, but it will be at least half the price of one paint or stain, from 1 to 5 gallons.

The sale is valid now through June 7, so you can still get the deal for another week if you’re too busy to paint on Memorial Day weekend.

Regularly priced at $349, this 28-inch Blackstone Original Griddle Bundle is now $298, a savings of $51.

The bundle includes a Blackstone Griddle, matching griddle plate and canvas covers. The hard griddle plate cover keeps the griddle plate clean between uses, while the canvas cover protects it all from the elements like rain and snow.

With 517 square inches of cooking space, the griddle has two independently controlled cooking areas so you can make two different things at two different temperatures — at the same time.

You’ll save $100 on this Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit, originally priced at $299, but currently on sale for $199.

A $590 value if purchased separately, according to Lowe’s, the power tool combo kit includes a 20-volt drill/driver, 20-volt impact driver, 20-volt reciprocating saw, 20-volt oscillating tool, 20-volt circular saw, plus more like a light, batteries, saw blades, sandpaper and a storage bag.

The kit has nearly 200 reviews and a total rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s a good price for the value and quality and they like that it comes with more than one battery.

“It was on sale when I purchased and was an exceptional value. Even at regular price this is great value. I have used all the tools at least once and they are good quality,” wrote customer Brue, who gave the kit 5 stars. “These are not the kind of tools you would buy if you are a professional using them every single day on industrial products but for the average homeowner or even a handyman these tools are more than sufficient. Really appreciate the fact that the set comes with two batteries. This enables me to go back and forth between two tools or charge one battery while using the other. I have seen similar sets that come with only one battery and sometimes none.”

This sale is good through July 24, so you don’t need to rush to add it to your cart — unless you want to make sure it doesn’t sell out.

Regularly priced at $4.98 per bag, Scotts NatureScapes Mulch is on sale for five for $10, making them just $2 per bag.

The mulch comes in black, brown or red and helps your soil retain moisture while also preventing weeds. Each bag covers 1.5 cubic feet, so you will need to measure to see how many bags you’ll need.

With nearly 2,000 reviews, the mulch has 4 out of 5 stars, with most customers saying it’s good quality for the price and they like the color selection. Some reviews, however, say the color does fade and some bags had non-mulch items inside (like plastic), but Scotts does have a money-back guarantee, so you may want to look into that if you have an issue.

You’ll save $280 on this Defender Indoor/Outdoor Security System, now priced at $199.

The four-camera system does not require a contract or monthly fees and you can install them yourself. With ultra-HD 4K resolution, the cameras work day and night and you can get notifications sent to your phone when motion is detected.

With more than 700 reviews, the camera system has 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say the cameras have good clarity and picture quality and set-up was simple.

You’ll save $50 on this Craftsman Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer, now priced at $299.

The pressure washer has four spray tips that allow you to adjust the spray pattern to best fit whatever you’re washing. It also has a 25-foot hose so you do not have to move it around too much even if you’re washing a large area.

The washer also has a detergent tank, so you can use soap to wash extra dirty areas or choose to just use water if you need something sprayed off but not actually washed.

You’ll find basic perennials priced at two for $10 at stores in most areas of the country, while they are two for $12 on the West Coast. The plants are available in-store only, so you cannot order online for shipping or pick-up.

There are dozens of choices, like this Salvia flowering plant that has spikes of purple flowers that offer fragrance when crushed.

You’ll save $350 on this Creative Cedar Designs Swing Set, now priced at $649.

Intended for ages 3–12, the playset is made from decay-resistant wood and iron. The existing swings can be replaced with a baby swing, saucer swing or other attachments so the set can grow with your child. Measuring 13.5 feet wide by 11.5 feet deep, it won’t take up a ton of room in your yard, but has plenty of room for children to play.

While the set has only a handful of reviews, the total rating is 4.5 out 5 stars, with customers saying it’s easy to put together, a good price and their children and grandchildren love it.

Now priced at $189, you’ll save $79 on this Style Selections Pelham Bay Outdoor Dining Table.

Made with a powder-coated steel frame, it fits fit four people, but can expand to seat six. It also has an umbrella hole in the center so you can add some shade while sitting outside.

With more than 50 reviews, the table has 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s sturdy, versatile and worth the price. One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says the instructions were easy to follow and it only took 20 minutes to assemble.

“I love the versatility and ease of converting to square for 4 people to an oblong for 6 comfortably or a squeeze for 8,” customer TBar wrote. “We live in Kansas with lots of wind 8-20 mph is normal. It weighs enough that the wind has not moved it. It has even done well with gusts of 30mph.”

Now priced at $199, you’ll save $70 on this Kobalt Cordless String Trimmer that comes with a battery and charger.

The trimmer runs for up to 60 minutes at a time and has adjustable cutting widths of 14 or 16 inches. The brushless motor helps you cut through thick grass, while a high-low speed options allows you to have control on what you’re trimming.

You can see the rest of the deals by taking a look at Lowe’s Memorial Day sale ad. If you don’t have a Lowes near you, Home Depot is also having a Memorial Day sale.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.