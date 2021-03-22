Western New Yorkers embrace sunshine and warmer temperatures

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Spring has sprung and Western New Yorkers are diving in.

Everywhere you looked on Monday people were outside soaking up the sun. Delisa Robinson made time for a walk in Buffalo's Delaware Park. "It's amazing.", said Robinson. "Finally broke. I hope it stays this way".

The 60 degree temperatures also made for a perfect day at the playground where Gabrielle Ebsary and her two-year-old son Max were enjoying the day. "I think we all long for a little bit of sun after the long winter coldness", said Ebsary.

"It boosts all of our emotional energy and there is just an immediate happiness to being out here", added Aaron Bartley, who was at the playground with his young sons Emile and Soloman.

After a year of dealing with everything that has come with the pandemic, the nice weather is offering some much needed relief.

"I think right now we are in this release phase where we are getting all these raw emotions out that have been cooped up for going on a year now.", added Bartley.

Hungry for the change, people were lining up at Mississippi Mudds in Tonawanda for grill favorites, fries and ice cream. The warm weather staple just opened for the season this weekend. Two-month-old Henry James Lorence, and his parents Christine and Greg were happy to be sitting outside.

"I've been in the house taking care of him and I've been dying to be able to get him outside for the first time. It's perfect"., said Christine Lorence.

And while there are still signs of the pandemic, and restrictions at the restaurant, Mississippi Mudds owner Tony Berrafato is hopeful better days are on the horizon.

"Personally with the vaccine rolling through it feels great", said Berrafato. "We are still going to follow all the guidelines, but you can sense we are coming to the end of it. Stay on the right track, and we are in a good spot."

"With the sun coming out it almost feels like it's back to normal again. I think there is a sense of relief on the way", said Ebsary.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the sixties into Thursday in Western New York.