WNY reaction on new CDC recommendations for in-person learning

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Center for Disease Control announced Friday it was recommending students stay three feet apart in a classroom, instead of six feet, but must keep a mask on during in-person learning.

“We're excited to hear the CDC has adjusted their guidance as far as in-person instruction goes for school districts,” declared Adam Stoltman, superintendent, Alden Central School District.

Superintendent Stoltman says they've been working for the last three weeks on a plan to switch classrooms from six-feet to three-feet apart.

WKBW Adam Stoltman, superintendent, Alden Central School District.

“We’re ready to go — we can bring all of our students that are interested 100-percent in person learning,” Stoltman explained.

But districts cannot make any changes unless the New York State Health Department (NYSDOH) gives them the green light.

“I believe on February 25th that Dr. Zucker indicated that in the next 48 to 72 hours we would be hearing something and here were March 19th and we have yet to hear anything,” Stoltman stated.

WKBW Desks set up inside the Alden cafeteria to keep students apart.

The CDC is now recommending that three feet spacing in the middle and high schools can only happen if there is not a high level of community spread.

The average positivity rate in the entire Western New York region Thursday was 2.1 percent.

"It’s unfortunate and disheartening that they're tying the guidance to community transmission,” remarked

Eileen Buckley Tarja Parssinen and Amy Leach are parents in the Clarence Central School District in a Zoom interview Friday.

Parssinen and Amy Leach are parents in the Clarence Central School District.

“We’re still waiting. We're still on pins and needles to figure out what happens, especially for our kids mental health,” said Leach.

Their group has been pushing hard for full five-day a week in person learning.

Both parents say they are excited the CDC is offering this new guidance, but say it's not enough to quickly return students to schools full-time.

Eileen Buckley Tarja Parssinen, parent, WNY Students First.

“Nothing has really changed yet. We have to keep up the pressure,” Passinen stated.

“As much as we are all excited about this, I still feel that we are at a standstill,” Leach said.

The organization has repeatedly called on the Erie County Health Department to make change and allow students back in classrooms.

Eileen Buckley Amy Leach, Clarence school parent.

“I know you keep referring to Erie County — but they are telling us otherwise,” Buckley questioned.

“I’m glad you brought that up because that's what we had been believing as well, but it's interesting to see other counties act separately and independently,” Parssinen replied.

Earlier this week, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county relies on the CDC and state for the guidelines.

WKBW Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein during news briefing.

“We’ve told the schools that our county attorney has advised us that local health departments in New York State are not allowed to develop policies for the schools,” Burstein stated.

The county issued this statement late Friday afternoon in response to the new recommendations:

“School districts and schools are responsible for policies and practices that align with that guidance. NYSED and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) are the agencies with the authority to make changes to that guidance.



Using the CDC metrics for low, moderate, substantial or high transmission, Erie County currently falls within the high transmission category (~190 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days). If New York State decides that schools can implement the updated CDC recommendations, middle schools and high schools in areas of high transmission that cannot cohort students should still follow the six-foot-distance guidance in classrooms.”



Erie County Department of Health







NYSDOH responded to our request for comment stating “they are reviewing the new CDC guidance.”

The Buffalo Public School District announced that it will stay with the six foot rule in their school buildings.

“Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced updated guidance to reduce the required physical distance rule from six feet to three feet in schools and classrooms. In speaking with ECDOH, our Medical Director, Board and staff, BPS will be strictly adhering to wearing facial masks at all times, 6 feet social distancing in our school buildings, and retaining any barriers that are already in place until further notice."



Dr. Kriner Cash Superintendent of Schools

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) also responding to the changes from the CDC. The following statement was issued by NYSUT's President Andy Pallota: