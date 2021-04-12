Williamsville Central School District announces plan for return to in-person learning

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday, New York State released updated guidance regarding in-person learning. The state's updated guidance said schools can reduce the minimum physical distance between students in classrooms from six feet to three feet.

On March 19, the CDC issued a new recommendation that with face coverings students at K-12 schools should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings.

Monday, the Williamsville Central School District released its plan for a return to in-person learning in response to the new state guidance.

The school district said in part:

I am encouraged by the resolve and resiliency shown by our students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators. I look forward to seeing our teachers continue to deliver a high-quality education to our students, both in-person and remote.



Thanks to our proactive planning over the last few weeks, we are prepared for these changes and are moving quickly within each of our buildings to allow for increased capacity for full-time, in-person instruction.

Elementary Schools

The district says the plan is to allow elementary school students to return to in-person learning five days a week on Monday, April 26, 2021. The remote option will remain available to families.

Middle School and High School

The district says the plan is for middle and high schools students to have four days of in-person learning when conditions allow. Wednesdays will continue to be for a synchronous remote experience and office hours. The remote option will remain available to families.

You can find the full plan on the district's website here.