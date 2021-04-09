Watch

The Rebound Buffalo

Actions

New York State reduces minimum distance between people in classrooms from six feet, to three feet

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Desk six feet apart inside school classrooms.
classroom1.jpg
Posted at 6:26 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 18:26:26-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — In new guidance from the New York State Department of Health, schools will now be able to reduce the minimum physical distance between people in classrooms from six feet to three feet.

Guidance released on Friday states the following, "responsible Parties may reduce physical distancing requirements to a minimum of three feet between students in classroom settings, subject to adherence to certain mitigation measures herein."

On March 19, the CDC issued a new recommendation that with face coverings students at K-12 schools should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings.

You can read the entire guidance by scrolling through the document below

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources