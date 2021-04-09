New York State reduces minimum distance between people in classrooms from six feet, to three feet

NEW YORK (WKBW) — In new guidance from the New York State Department of Health, schools will now be able to reduce the minimum physical distance between people in classrooms from six feet to three feet.

Guidance released on Friday states the following, "responsible Parties may reduce physical distancing requirements to a minimum of three feet between students in classroom settings, subject to adherence to certain mitigation measures herein."

On March 19, the CDC issued a new recommendation that with face coverings students at K-12 schools should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings.