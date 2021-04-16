Two St. Mark School leaders resign in opposition to five-day, in-person plan

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Saint Mark School in North Buffalo announced it will switch to full, in-person learning on Monday.

But the decision to return to normal instruction is not without controversy.

Eileen Buckley St. Mark School in north Buffalo.

Sources tell 7 Eyewitness News both principal Robert Clemens and assistant principal Heather McCarthy resigned their positions in opposition to the plan for in-person classroom instruction.

7 Eyewitness New reached out to St. Mark Pastor Father Joseph Rogliano and school board members for comment.

Father Rogliano responded with a written statement.

He said he and school board members have been “advised not to do” interviews, but the school is “ready to role” with the reopen Monday.

“This decision follows an extensive process of deliberation and consultation with health professionals (including an infectious disease specialist) parents, faculty and members of a special task force formed to consider and advise on the implications of in-person instructions and the necessary precautions that would need to be implemented to resume safely for students, teachers and staff members. The continued health and safety of our St. Mark's community is our highest priority and we are determined to do everything we can to support the learning needs of our students in a way that in no way compromises their health and safety, or that of our faculty and staff.”

The statement also addressed the resignations of the school leaders.

“While we deeply regret the departure of Mr. Clemens and Mrs. McCarthy - two very dedicated and accomplished educators who have contributed so much to the children of St. Mark's, their families, and our entire parish community, we respect their views and offer them our immense gratitude, prayers and well wishes going forward.”

The school also issued a letter to school families announcing new leadership.

Thomas Lyons has been named as interim principal. Lyon is a former elementary school special education teachers and also served as the special education supervisor at Erie 1 BOCES. He also worked in the Alden Central School District and served as principal at four of the district’s schools.

Lyons retired in 2018. He also served as interim principal at Maryvale Primary and Perry elementary schools and most recently at Hillview Elementary in Lancaster.

“We have total confidence that he will be able to provide us with the leadership we need through the school year. You will receive an email soon for a zoom meeting where you will have an opportunity to meet Mr. Lyons and be updated about the plans for a return to five day in-person instruction beginning next week,” stated Fr. Joe in a school letter.

The letter to families also indicated that they are “making changes” in classrooms to “maximize the use of space” and “increase safety.”

WKBWA Letter to St. Mark School families.

The following is the full statement issued by St. Mark School: