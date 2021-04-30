Top city school leader could be headed to Williamsville schools

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — A longtime leader in the Buffalo Public School District leader could soon be leaving city schools for the top job in one of Western New York’s largest suburban districts.

7 Eyewitness News has confirmed Darren Brown-Hall, Chief of Staff for Buffalo Schools, has been selected as a candidate to become superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District.

“We can confirm that Dr. Darren Brown-Hall is the selected candidate,” Williamsville School Board President Teresa Leatherbarrow said in a statement. “It will be voted on by the Board of Education next week. We do not take Board action for granted. After a Board vote next week, we will have further comment.”

Brown-Hall currently is second-in-command for Buffalo schools.

The Buffalo News, first to report on his selection, noted that if Brown-Hall assumes the position, he would become the first Black superintendent, and the first openly gay superintendent, in Erie and Niagara counties.

The Williamsville district has been without a permanent superintendent for much of the academic year.

Last September, the board placed Scott Martzloff on leave for his mishandling of the district’s reopening plan during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Dr. John McKenna was named interim superintendent. Martzloff resigned in November. A report by an independent counsel to the board of education on the reopening of schools in the fall of 2020 said the crisis "demanded credible leadership, advance planning, and collaboration" and stated Martzloff chose to go at it alone.

According to the Williamsville district webpage, final interviews for superintendent candidates were held Apirl 12-16.

The district states that once approved by the board of education, the new superintendent would begin employment in July.

Jonathan Rich, Williamsville parent of two children in the district reacting positively about the candidate.

Rich tells 7 Eyewitness News he was informed of the selection on Thursday and has heard that Brown-Hall is "well liked" and "could be effective" for change in the district.

"We were hoping for change. This is change and hopefully, it’s positive change," remarked Rich.

According to Rich, Brown-Hall was one of three finalists for the position.

Brown-Hall was named chief of staff in the city schools six years ago when Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash took over.

Prior to that, he served as an associate superintendent for human resources. In 2015, he also served as interim superintendent.

Brown-Hall began his education career as a school teacher in the Sweet Home Central School District. He later served as assistant principal at South Park High School.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Brown-Hall and the Buffalo district for comment, but has not yet received a response.