Superintendent: Buffalo Public Schools will not reduce minimum distance from six feet to three feet

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Buffalo Public Schools
Posted at 7:28 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 19:28:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During a Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash announced that the district will not reduce the minimum distance between people from six feet to three feet.

The superintendent said this decision was made with a recommendation from the district's medical director.

The New York State Department of Health released updated guidance on Friday that allows school districts in the state to reduce the minimum distance between people from six feet to three feet.

During a presentation, the superintendent announced that all students between grades nine and 12 who opted out will be allowed to return to in-person learning during Phase III on April 26.

Those students who choose to return will experience hybrid learning with two days in person and three days remote.

Elementary school students between grades five and eight who opted out of in-person learning will be allowed to return for in-person learning in Phase IV on May 10.

Most of those students will be learning in-person for two days and remote for three.

All students between Pre-K and eighth grade have been invited for in-person learning for Phase IV.

The superintendent announced that there are roughly 114 active COVID-19 cases withing Buffalo Public Schools.

