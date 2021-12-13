Salamanca schools transition to remote learning through January 3 following new COVID-19 cases

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca City Central School District is transitioning to remote learning through the rest of December, its superintendent announced over the weekend.

On Saturday, Superintendent Robert Breidenstein sent a memo to families in the district announcing the shift. According to Breidenstein, the decision was made as a result of "newly identified positive and quarantined cases" of COVID-19. The district conducted "extensive contact tracing" on Friday and Saturday, of both students and staff at the district.

Special education and CTE students will continue to be transported as usual during the remote learning shift. Faculty and staff were also expected to report on Monday.

The district is continuing to communicate with parents using robo calls and social media updates, and learning materials are being distributed to students.

The district has not yet announced any potential impact on athletics or other activities.