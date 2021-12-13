Salamanca schools shortens remote learning period, will return in-person on Thursday

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca City Central School District altered its remote learning schedule Monday afternoon, calling for a return to in-person learning earlier than originall anticipated.

Superintendet Robert Breidenstein sent a memo to families in the district on Saturday announcing the district would shift to remote learning through the end of December. According to Breidenstein, the decision was made as a result of "newly identified positive and quarantined cases" of COVID-19. The district conducted "extensive contact tracing" on Friday and Saturday, of both students and staff at the district.

However, on Monday afternoon, the district changed course. Breidenstein announced through social media that the district was able to revisit the contact tracing numbers. Initially, it was believed 80 people were impacted by COVID-19 in some way— either through positive tests or through quarantines. On Monday, Breidenstein announced that number was "closer to 63."

As a result, the district will return to in-person learning on Thursday. Athletics, clubs, a winter concert and a capital project vote scheduled during that period will be rescheduled.

